Subtronics announces 360° show at the Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles

Subtronics is bringing his 360° show to Los Angeles in December! The performance is set to take place at the Shrine Expo Hall on Thursday, 4 December. Registration is open for early access to pre-sales, which go live on Wednesday, 4 June.

Subtronics 360° shows don’t happen often, so this is an unmissable treat, featuring a world-class production! These unique performances from Subtronics sees the dubstep heavyweight situated at the centre of the venue, with the crowd all around him as he performs, while accompanied by otherworldly visuals, lighting and immersive activations.

Last year, Subtronics was Beatport’s Top-Selling Dubstep Artist of 2024, while he released his Fibonacci Part 1: Oblivion EP on 4 April 2025, which serves as the first instalment of a two part series.

