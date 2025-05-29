Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Avicii's compilation album 'Avicii Forever' hits top 5 Most Streamed Albums on Spotify
Subtronics announces 360° show at the Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles

Subtronics announces 360° show at the Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles

May 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Subtronics / Image credit: www.OHDAGYOPHOTO.com

Subtronics is bringing his 360° show to Los Angeles in December! The performance is set to take place at the Shrine Expo Hall on Thursday, 4 DecemberRegistration is open for early access to pre-sales, which go live on Wednesday, 4 June

Subtronics 360° shows don’t happen often, so this is an unmissable treat, featuring a world-class production! These unique performances from Subtronics sees the dubstep heavyweight situated at the centre of the venue, with the crowd all around him as he performs, while accompanied by otherworldly visuals, lighting and immersive activations. 

Last year, Subtronics was Beatport’s Top-Selling Dubstep Artist of 2024, while he released his Fibonacci Part 1: Oblivion  EP on 4 April 2025, which serves as the first instalment of a two part series. 

Advertisement
Subtronics 360° show poster / Subtronics Facebook

Follow Subtronics: 

WebsiteSpotifyInstagram FacebookX

May 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Avicii's compilation album 'Avicii Forever' hits top 5 Most Streamed Albums on Spotify

May 29, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You