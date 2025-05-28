Dark Mode Light Mode
III Points shares Phase 2 lineup – Dom Dolla, Nia Archives, I HATE MODELS & more!

May 28, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Photo by Harrison Haines

Miami’s III Points festival returns this Summer for another unforgettable experience. 

III Points released phase two of its lineup yesterday, which includes Black Coffee, Sub Focus, Mau P B2B Seth Troxler, Patrick Mason and more. The festival celebrates the intersection of music, arts and community, with this year’s edition featuring over 150 artists performing across two days, from Friday, 17 October until Saturday the 18th. The festival will span 5 city blocks and includes 11 stages which will run from 4pm until 4am each day, at the Mana Wynnwood in the heart of Miami. 

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, 29 May at 1.11pm ET, while registration for pre-sales to gain early access opens at 11:11 ET. III Points are also giving away a 2 night stay at The Arlo Hotel in Wynwood for two people. They’re also giving away a pair of Golden Tickets to each of the 2025 Satellite parties taking place. To enter and find out more about these competitions, head to their Instagram page HERE

III Points Phase 2 lineup / III Points Facebook

Follow III Points Festival:

WebsiteInstagramFacebookX

May 28, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

