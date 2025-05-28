Dark Mode Light Mode
III Points shares Phase 2 lineup - Dom Dolla, Nia Archives, I HATE MODELS & more!
Mau P announces BADDEST BEHAVIOUR show in Los Angeles

May 28, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Mau P’s momentum continues, and this time he’s announced that his BADDEST BEHAVIOUR show will be taking place in Los Angeles. The one day show, is set to take place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, on Saturday, 11 October

Mau P recently released his EP Too Big For B-Side on 25 May, which includes the hit singles ‘Like I Like It’ as well as ‘People Talk People Sing’. 

Registration for BADDEST BEHAVIOUR is open now on Mau P’s website, while pre-sales go live on Thursday, 29 May at 10am PT.

May 28, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

May 28, 2025
