Mau P announces BADDEST BEHAVIOUR show in Los Angeles

Mau P’s momentum continues, and this time he’s announced that his BADDEST BEHAVIOUR show will be taking place in Los Angeles. The one day show, is set to take place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, on Saturday, 11 October.

Mau P recently released his EP Too Big For B-Side on 25 May, which includes the hit singles ‘Like I Like It’ as well as ‘People Talk People Sing’.

Registration for BADDEST BEHAVIOUR is open now on Mau P’s website, while pre-sales go live on Thursday, 29 May at 10am PT.

