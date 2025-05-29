Avicii’s compilation album ‘Avicii Forever’ hits top 5 Most Streamed Albums on Spotify

Avicii’s influence on electronic music remains powerful. On May 16, his first-ever greatest hits album, Avicii Forever, was released, and fans showed up in full force. The album made an impressive debut on seven U.K. charts, hitting No. 1 on the Official Dance Albums chart.

Now, according to a report from Kworb, Avicii Forever has entered Spotify’s Top 5 most streamed albums of all time with a whopping 14 billion streams and counting! The success of Avicii Forever proves that his music still resonates deeply, continuing to inspire and move listeners around the globe.

Stream Avicii Forever below: