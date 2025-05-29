Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Mau P announces BADDEST BEHAVIOUR show in Los Angeles
Avicii’s compilation album ‘Avicii Forever’ hits top 5 Most Streamed Albums on Spotify
Subtronics announces 360° show at the Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles

Avicii’s compilation album ‘Avicii Forever’ hits top 5 Most Streamed Albums on Spotify

May 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Avicii / Avicii Facebook

Avicii’s influence on electronic music remains powerful. On May 16, his first-ever greatest hits album, Avicii Forever, was released, and fans showed up in full force. The album made an impressive debut on seven U.K. charts, hitting No. 1 on the Official Dance Albums chart. 

Now, according to a report from Kworb, Avicii Forever has entered Spotify’s Top 5 most streamed albums of all time with a whopping 14 billion streams and counting! The success of Avicii Forever proves that his music still resonates deeply, continuing to inspire and move listeners around the globe. 

Stream Avicii Forever below:

Advertisement

 

May 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Mau P announces BADDEST BEHAVIOUR show in Los Angeles

May 28, 2025
Next Post

Subtronics announces 360° show at the Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles

May 29, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You