ASTOR ignites with ‘Poison’ – A dark dancefloor anthem with emotional depth

Rising electronic force ASTOR dropped his intoxicating new single ‘Poison’ via his imprint, ASTOR Records, marking a bold leap forward in the producer’s sonic evolution. With over 2.16 million streams and high-profile appearances at hotspots like NOTO Philadelphia and The Summer Club NYC, sharing the stage with EDM titans such as Hardwell and Nicky Romero, ASTOR’s growth is nothing short of remarkable.

‘Poison’ is an emotional juggernaut, balancing heartache and hedonism with soaring synths, extravagant builds, and thunderous drops. It’s both a rush of adrenaline and a confession of vulnerability.

Stream ‘Poison’ below:

After gaining traction with his 2024 anthems ‘Fly Alone’ and ‘Storm,’ and breaking new ground in 2025 with ‘Holding Tight’ on Hardwell‘s imprint Revealed Radar, this release feels like a bold, mission statement. Rooted in New York City, ASTOR’s path to music wasn’t the usual tale of bedroom beats to main stage maestro. Formerly a finance pro and political analyst, he turned to music during the pandemic as a way to break free from routine and tap into his creativity.

ASTOR shared: “‘Poison’ still delivers the energetic, hard-hitting drops that I love producing, but the heart of the track lives in its darker, more emotional core. The breakdowns and build-ups lean into a moodier, almost haunting vibe—driven by twisted arps, cinematic piano lines, and lyrics about obsession that really stuck with me. It’s about that feeling of knowing something isn’t good for you but being drawn to it anyway. I wanted the whole track to feel like a beautiful kind of chaos—seductive, intense, and hard to escape.”

With ‘Poison’, he doesn’t just aim for the festival main stage, he leaves an emotional mark, offering listeners a sonic high that’s as introspective as it is explosive. This is the sound of an artist fully stepping into his own, and we can’t wait to see what comes next!

