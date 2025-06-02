Dark Mode Light Mode
Neversea Kapital Festival launches in Bucharest with star-studded lineup

June 2, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Photo by Divyesh Maheshwari

From the creators of UNTOLD and Neversea Festival comes Neversea Kapital, a new music event debuting in Bucharest from 4th to 6th July at the National Arena. Designed to bring the beach vibe of Neversea to the city, the festival will blend music, culture, street art and fashion.

Headliners on the mainstage include Alok, Axwell, Don Diablo, KSHMR and Lost Frequencies, along with performances from NERVO, Claptone and MËSTIZA among others. Led by Charlotte de Witte, the Temple stage will feature top techno acts including Deborah de Luca, Korolova and more. Additional artists are expected to be announced soon, have a look at the current lineup HERE.

Neversea Festival is expected to return to the beach in Constanța, Romania next year, while the UNTOLD team are gearing up for their tenth edition in Cluj-Napoca from 7 – 10 August.

Secure your tickets to Neversea Kapital HERE 

Follow Neversea Kapital Festival:

Website InstagramFacebook 

June 2, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

