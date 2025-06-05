I’MMORTAL unveils otherworldly visual for biskuwi’s remix of ‘KILLED U IN A DREAM’ [PREMIERE]

Multi-modal artist I’MMORTAL is inviting us into an avant-garde fever dream, with her transcendent visualizer for biskuwi’s Melodic Techno remix of her dark pop anthem, ‘KILLED U IN A DREAM’.

Directed by Victoria Gong, the visualizer debuts her fierce alter ego, Madame Blue. Clad in a dazzling crocheted two-piece and towering silver heels, Madame Blue emerges gracefully from her slumber inside an ornamented cage. This awakening not only marks the birth of Madame Blue, but also symbolises a groundbreaking metamorphosis for I’MMORTAL and her artistry.

As Madame Blue awakens, she unveils a powerful and provocative performance, before transforming into a burlesque-inspired butterfly, while radiating an intrepid, sensuous, and refreshingly uninhibited energy throughout. The striking video features trippy visual effects which add to its mystical and esoteric nature, while I’MMORTAL proceeds to dance with fluidity, as if she’s casting a spell on the viewer.

I’MMORTAL shines throughout the video, and fearlessly embodies this newfound persona, while channeling the otherworldly spirit of the remix through Madame Blue. Although the video comes across as a lucid, hallucinogenic dreamscape, its impact is undeniably tangible, hitting the viewer like a juggernaut.

Over the course of her career, I’MMORTAL has seen support from the likes of CLASH and NOTION, while her music often relates to themes of rebirth, femininity and her AAPI identity. With the remix, Stockholm-based artist biskuwi twists and turns the original into a melodic masterpiece, aimed at heating up club and festival dancefloors. Together, I’MMORTAL and biskuwi are a formidable match, delivering an immersive piece of art that’s equal parts ritual and skill.

I’MMORTAL revealed more on the video: “This visualizer is a dance performance video that represents my artistic metamorphosis, and the birth of a new artistic persona: Madame Blue. Madame Blue is a burlesque-inspired butterfly who emerged out of a cage and grew her wings through the power of dance. She expresses the power of femininity through movement, and ultimately represents my rediscovery for my love of performance.”

Watch the visualizer early, exclusive to YourEDM:

