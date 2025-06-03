Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics marked 10 Years with 4 sold out shows at the Royal Albert Hall

Pete Tong celebrated a decade of Ibiza Classics with a sold out four night spectacle at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall from 29 May to 1 June, 2025.

The event brought back the groundbreaking fusion of electronic beats and orchestral grandeur to the venue where it first captivated audiences. Pete Tong was joined by a powerhouse lineup, including Becky Hill, Jacob Lusk of Gabriels, Jazzy, Clementine Douglas, and the iconic Barbara Tucker. The celebration also featured DJ legends Paul Oakenfold, David Morales, Damian Lazarus and Seth Troxler, performing alongside conductor Jules Buckley and the Essential Orchestra.

Born from a bold 2015 collaboration at with BBC Radio 1, Ibiza Classics reimagined dance anthems through a classical lens, creating a genre-blurring sound that blended the pulse of the club with the elegance of the concert hall. A decade later, the magic still resonated, and had fans in awe! Pete Tong announced that part two of the ten year celebration will be taking place in December, so keep an eye out on his socials for the official announcement. On Facebook he shared; “4 sold-out Royal Albert Hall Ibiza Classics shows complete. We’re all on cloud 9, it was everything we hoped it would be and more. We continue… see you in December for part 2 of our 10th year celebrations!”

