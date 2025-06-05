Adriatique deliver groundbreaking X performance in São Paulo

Swiss duo Adriatique made a gloriously triumphant return to São Paulo, Brazil last weekend. The pair crafted an awe-inspiring event, showcasing their imprint X at the Vale do Anhangabaú on Saturday, 31 May. Adriatique have already wowed audiences in New York, Zurich and Istanbul with their X shows, while the previous São Paulo edition took place in 2023.

The show is a breathtaking audio-visual spectacle which merges, music, art and technology in a prolific, unmatched manner. The audience were treated to a remarkable multi-sensory experience, as Vale do Anhangabaú was transformed into a magnificent, avant-garde venue.

X is known as one of the most formidable labels in electronic music right now, and it’s not hard to see why. The outdoor venue was packed to capacity, as Adriatique performed among the crowd with a large, glowing X behind them – check out the video on Instagram HERE. The show was nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece, with acts like Carlita, Rivo, Pole Position, Curol and Riascode joining them on the lineup.

On Instagram, Adriatique shared their gratitude and love for their São Paulo fans; “We lost ourselves in the concrete jungle of São Paulo! ❤️🇧🇷”, and they continued; “Obrigado São Paulo, we love you with all our heart. ❤️”

Follow Adriatique:

Spotify – Facebook – Instagram – X

Follow X:

Instagram