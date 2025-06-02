Anyma releases final instalment in Genesys series: The End Of Genesys album

Electronic music titan Anyma released The End Of Genesys on 30 May, marking the final chapter in his album trilogy. Anyma has made a major impact on the electronic music world with his Genesys album series, blending techno with broader electronic sounds that connect with fans across the scene. Following Genesys and Genesys II, this new release explores the fusion of technology, nature and human emotion, offering an immersive audio-visual journey that showcases Anyma’s evolving sound and creative vision.

The album features collaborations with the likes of Ellie Goulding, Chris Avantgarde, Yeat, Grimes, Luke Steele from Empire of the Sun and Argy, to name just a few. Spanning 15 tracks, the album includes recent hit singles; ‘Hypnotized’ with Ellie Goulding, ‘Work’ with Yeat, as well as ‘Taratata’ with Grimes, while the title track with Y do I serves as the heartbeat of the album.

Having recently completed a slew of sold-out shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Anyma is now gearing up for his debut residency at UNVRS Ibiza, which kicks off on Tuesday, 8 July, and takes place until Tuesday, 26 August 2025.

Stream The End Of Genesys below:

