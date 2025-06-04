Glastonbury drops full lineup, along with secret sets & performances

It’s full steam ahead for Glastonbury 2025 which takes place later this month! The festival announced its full lineup yesterday, along with a slew of secret stages and performances, as well as 56 mysterious slots that are marked as “TBA”.

With over 3000 artists set to perform this year, fans are sharing their curiosity and theories about Patchwork, the mysterious performer or band that’s set to play on Saturday. From June 25–29, the fields of Somerset will come alive with performances, secret sets, and a genre-hopping lineup that promises to deliver BIG. The Pyramid Stage will be lit by chart-toppers and legends such as The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo. Meanwhile, the Other Stage will pulse with high-energy sets from Loyle Carner, Charli XCX, and rave veterans The Prodigy. Expect powerful performances from Hip Hop icons Doechii and Busta Rhymes on the Other Stage too.

New additions to major stages are keeping things fresh! Drum’n Bass luminaries Fabio and Grooverider will kick things off on Friday at the Other Stage with a full orchestral twist, courtesy of the Outlook Orchestra.

With 56 “TBA” slots scattered across the weekend, including a mysterious Friday gap before Alanis Morissette on the Pyramid Stage, speculation is running wild. Rumours that Patchwork could be the trio Haim are going haywire online too.

The countdown to Glastonbury 2025 is ticking. For the full lineup and performance times head to the Glastonbury website.