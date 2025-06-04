Introducing PLAYY. Music – the platform championing community over algorithms

The music industry is infamous for being one of the most challenging and exploitative industries in the world. With the soaring rise of streaming platforms, algorithms and corporate greed, independent artists often struggle to get a foot into the industry, let alone have control and autonomy over their finances, creative vision and brand.

However, cutting edge music company PLAYY. is on the threshold of shifting this narrative for good. PLAYY. is gearing up to launch its groundbreaking social music platform, PLAYY. Music in July 2025. The platform is a world first, and has been tailor-made for independent artists who want to empower themselves artistically and financially, without having to rely on those in power – who often have ulterior motives.

PLAYY. Director Warren Morris shared more on the motivation behind the platform, and some behind-the-scenes insight; “building PLAYY. Music has been a deeply personal and challenging journey. Seeing firsthand the hurdles artists face due to limited resources and industry monopolies fueled this project. It shouldn’t be this difficult for musicians to share their work and make a living from it.”

PLAYY. Music has been in the making for over two decades, and is not a trend, but a sustainable, practical and ethical solution to the problem’s independent artists face in today’s musical landscape. Warren continued, “this has been the most demanding endeavours I’ve ever undertaken, and now, after nearly two decades, we’re finally ready to launch.”

More than just another social media or streaming platform, PLAYY. Music is the catalyst for a profound movement for musicians who are looking to take charge of their careers. PLAYY. Music puts the power back into the hands of creators, with a unified hub where artists can manage every aspect of their career; from streaming and sales to licensing, bookings, gigs, samples, fundraising, direct fan engagement, communication and more!

In today’s world, being an artist means being your own brand and business. PLAYY. Music helps you become that ecosystem authentically, and on your own terms. The tide is turning, and PLAYY. Music is at the forefront.

