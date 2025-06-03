Agents of Time announce event to launch new merchandise range

Italian duo Agents of Time, just announced they’ll be hosting an exclusive event this weekend to celebrate the launch their brand new merchandise. The news dropped on their social media where they revealed that the event will take place this Saturday, 7 June in their hometown of Bari at MAISONSTUDIO, from 6pm until 9pm.

Fans can register to sign up for the event HERE, while you can also sign up for the merchandise pre-order HERE. On Instagram they shared excitedly; “This Saturday we’ll host a limited event to celebrate the launch of our new merchandise in our hometown. Be sure to register via link in bio to be the first to attend the event and discover the new collection!”

Their merchandise collection includes t-shirts and hoodies in white, grey and black colourways featuring their iconic logo. Agents of Time are renowned for their dark, brooding house, techno and acid inspired soundscapes along with their incomparable live performances. They’ve also worked with the likes of Armin Van Buuren and Tale of Us over the course of their 12 year career.

