Tobias Bergson balances emotion and escapism, with soul-soothing EP ‘Everything I Do’

Acclaimed producer and DJ Tobias Bergson makes a mammoth return with his Everything I Do EP, out now via PLAYY. Records. Known for his cinematic soundscapes and emotionally charged productions, Tobias has already racked up over 180 million streams and earned kudos from industry heavyweights like Don Diablo, Lost Frequencies and Steve Aoki.

With past releases on Armada and Universal Music Austria, Tobias has become a compelling, groundbreaking force in the global electronic arena. Featured in top publications such as DJ Mag, Mixmag and 1001 Tracklists, his rise has been nothing short of meteoric. His work is a fusion of melancholy and movement, marrying deep emotional undercurrents with a danceable energy, gently reminding the listener not to take life so seriously.

His Everything I Do EP is a five-track odyssey through emotional waves and rhythm. It opens with the pulsing, introspective track ‘Clear Your Mind’, drifts into the meditative calm of ‘Amarant’, and ventures into breakbeat territory with ‘One Day’, each track showcasing a different facet of his emotional and sonic range. The title track, ‘Everything I Do’, stands as the EP’s shimmering centerpiece. A lush house groove forms the backdrop for Theia’s haunting vocals, airy yet resonant, with a timbre reminiscent of Lana Del Rey. Sparkling synths and ambient textures swirl around her voice, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that’s both intimate and expansive.

Speaking on focus track, Tobias shared; “‘Everything I Do’ was a very spontaneous song. At the time, I was really into French 79 and Kid Francescoli, and I really wanted to create that kind of vibe—French house, but not just a copy of something else. The chords are very dreamy, and the overall sound of the song isn’t what you’d call mainstream, but that’s exactly what I liked about it.”

He adds that he thoroughly enjoyed working with Theia; “Theia is extremely talented and has that special something in her voice that gives the song an incredibly good vibe. I’m really glad I made this track with her.”

With Everything I Do, Tobias Bergson continues to blur the line between club and catharsis, emotion and escapism, crafting a listening experience that lingers long after the final beat fades.

Stream Everything I Do EP below:

Everything I Do EP Tracklist:

Clear Your Mind

Amarant

One Day

Everything I Do (Radio Edit)

Everything I Do (Extended Mix)

