Krewella return with impassioned single ‘Crying On The Dancefloor’ 

Everyone’s favorite EDM sister duo Krewella, have returned with their first release in 3 years. The emotionally poignant single is a celebration of their lifelong commitment to music, and their decision to mark their devotion with ‘6/8/2010’ tattoos on the day of this commitment in 2010.

It’s been 15 years since they decided to dedicate their lives to music, and although their career has had its twists, turns, ups and downs, their passion remains unwavering. This echoes throughout ‘Crying On The Dancefloor’, which is a heart-wrenching ballad oozing vulnerability, unconditional love and growth. In an Instagram story shared yesterday, the duo revealed the significance of 6/8/2010, and their hope that the track will bring relief or peace to their listeners.

The vocals in the track are particularly outstanding, and bring across a deep, emotional resonance that pulls at the listener’s heart strings and core. The single begins delicately, almost as if it’s an acoustic rendition, while the vocals shine brightly and gripping the listener in tandem with the soothing instrumental backdrop. The tempo then gradually increases and the beat thickens, creating a heavyweight EDM anthem, marking a truly victorious return for this iconic pair.

Stream ‘Crying On The Dancefloor’ below:

Follow Krewella:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X