CruCast takes Japan by storm with Sota & Darkzy leading the charge

June 6, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Image Credit: Purpose by AK Press

UK Drum and Bass trailblazers Sota and Darkzy teamed up with heavyweight bass music collective CruCast, in a never before seen Drum and Bass spectacle in Japan.

Hosted by CruCast, two iconic events took place at Circus Osaka and Circus Tokyo in May, which turned into a phenomenal showcase of UK bass culture, and the global power of Drum and Bass. Fans were immersed in the seismic sound, energy and atmosphere of each event, as CruCast delivered unforgettable 360 degree set experiences. 

Sota and Darkzy were the main Drum and Bass conduits for both parties, leaving crowds in awe with their explosive, high octane sets. Both artists have risen rapidly through the bass music ranks, with Sota recently being named BBC Radio 1’s Future Star of Dance 2025, while Nottingham-based Darkzy has emerged at the helm of bass music with his boundary-decimating productions and DJ sets.

Sota and Darkzy are undeniably ones to watch, with these historical performances firmly forging their remarkable ascents. 

June 6, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

