Excision, SVDDEN DEATH and yvm3 unleash neck-snapping single ‘INSANE!’

June 9, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
SVDDEN DEATH x Excision / SVDDEN DEATH Facebook

Canadian bass music superstar Excision has been at the helm of hardcore bass music for over 17 years. This time around, he’s teamed up with Los Angeles-based producer and DJ SVDDEN DEATH, and anonymous dubstep project yvm3, on an absolute neck-breaker of a single, aptly titled ‘INSANE!’.

Released on 6 June via Subsidia, the track has had listeners in a chokehold since its release. ‘INSANE!’ debuted in 2024 during a B2B with Excision and SVDDEN DEATH, at Excision’s pioneering event The Thunderdome. The track is a groundbreaking fusion of dubstep, with elements of deathcore sprinkled in. ‘INSANE!’ is made for head-banging and mosh pits, while it’s set to rip through dancefloors, speakers and eardrums alike. 

Stream ‘INSANE!’ below:

Follow Excision:

SpotifyInstagramFacebook

Follow SVDDEN DEATH:

Spotify InstagramFacebook

Follow yvm3:

Spotify InstagramFacebook

June 9, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

