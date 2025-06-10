Jeff Mills shares ‘Space Outside Space’ EP

Detroit techno legend Jeff Mills, unveiled his new four track EP Space Outside Space yesterday.

The EP, which was released via his own imprint Axis Records, forms part of his Axis Expressionist Series which is a collection of vinyl and limited digital releases.

Last month, multiple billboards were placed in key locations across Detroit with the phrase “This Is Techno”, creating hype and conversation around the genre as well as Jeff’s releases.

To purchase the vinyl edition of Space Outside Space, head over to Axis Records here

Stream Space Outside Space below:

Tracklist:

Interstellar Feelings

Forevermore

Vibrations From The Other Side

Some Soul, Some Space

