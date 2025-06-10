Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
INZO’s Red Rocks documentary drops today
Jeff Mills shares ‘Space Outside Space’ EP
Bonnaroo co-founder Jonathan Mayers has died

Jeff Mills shares ‘Space Outside Space’ EP

June 10, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Jeff Mills / Image credit: Carolis Bengelis

Detroit techno legend Jeff Mills, unveiled his new four track EP Space Outside Space yesterday. 

The EP, which was released via his own imprint Axis Records, forms part of his Axis Expressionist Series which is a collection of vinyl and limited digital releases. 

Last month, multiple billboards were placed in key locations across Detroit with the phrase “This Is Techno”, creating hype and conversation around the genre as well as Jeff’s releases.

Advertisement

To purchase the vinyl edition of Space Outside Space, head over to Axis Records here 

Stream Space Outside Space below:

 

Tracklist:

Interstellar Feelings

Forevermore 

Vibrations From The Other Side

Some Soul, Some Space

Follow Jeff Mills: 

SpotifyInstagramFacebook 

June 10, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

INZO’s Red Rocks documentary drops today

June 9, 2025
Next Post

Bonnaroo co-founder Jonathan Mayers has died

June 10, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You