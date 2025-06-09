INZO’s Red Rocks documentary drops today

Rapidly rising crowd favourite INZO is going to drop his Red Rocks documentary later today!

The Chicago-based artist performed as a headliner at Red Rocks on 28 March 2025, with support from Blookah, Supertask, Lhasa Petik and a special guest appearance from Dirt Monkey.

The documentary will showcase all the preparation that went into INZO’s Red Rocks performance, and it will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage too. INZO shared a documentary teaser two months ago on YouTube, which you can find HERE.

Over the course of his career, INZO has performed at EDC Las Vegas, Lost Lands and EDC Orlando, while he’s collaborated with LSDream, Mersiv and recently established his own imprint Local Void Records. INZO is also gearing up to release an album with Blookah, and released the lead single ‘Nexum’ on Friday, 6 June.

The documentary will premiere on YouTube at 5pm (MST), and INZO will be online to chat during the premiere, so set your reminders! On Instagram he shared excitedly, “My red rocks documentary is finally ready to share with you all.. It’ll be premiering live on YouTube tomorrow (Monday) night at 5 pm MST. I’ll be hanging out in the chat during the premier, can’t wait for you all to see it”

