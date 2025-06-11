Dark Mode Light Mode
Angel City and Amy Wiles team up on ‘Dream Away’- A love letter to 90’s rave

June 11, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Angel City & Amy Wiles / Courtesy PR

Producer extraordinaire Amy Wiles has returned with ‘Dream Away’, featuring breathtaking vocalist Angel City, who has returned to the industry after a decade-long hiatus. Known for hits like ‘Love Me Right’ and ‘Do You Know’, which were released in the early 2000s, Angel City had an unmistakable impact back then, and now her influence grows further with ‘Dream Away’, released on the groundbreaking Ajunabeats imprint.

The single is more than just a comeback, it’s a statement, a bold proclamation for Angel City’s artistic vision and the sound she’s crafting. Featuring Amy‘s ethereal and groundbreaking production, the blissful Trance single captures hearts with its deep emotional resonance. 

Angel City‘s incredible vocals firmly hold their own against the cinematic and vibrant instrumental backdrop. The track begins ever so gently, with serene, hypnotising pads which set the tone for Angel‘s vocals. Once the beat drops, the listener is transported into a kaleidoscope of uplifting, liberating emotions, extravagant synths, with an air of excitement. The single is an ode to the 90’s rave scene, and conjures up feelings of nostalgia and sentimentality, while still appealing fervently to the dancefloor. 

Stream ‘Dream Away’ below:

 

Follow Angel City:

SpotifyInstagram – TikTok

Follow Amy Wiles:

SpotifyInstagram – Beatport

Follow Anjunabeats:

WebsiteInstagram – Beatport

June 11, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

