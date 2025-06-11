Cloonee shows solidarity with Los Angeles protestors by postponing LA performances

Tech House maestro Cloonee has postponed his shows at City Market in Los Angeles which were meant to take place this weekend.

Cloonee posted a heartfelt and earnest message on his social media, showing solidarity for those impacted by the protests, in particular the Latino community. The rescheduled dates are 11 – 12 July, and all tickets will remain valid for those dates, while anyone who won’t be able to attend on the rescheduled dates will get a full refund within the next 7 days.

In his statement Cloonee boldly shared; “I simply will not throw a party whilst the Latino people who have supported me in this decision are hurting so badly”.

The Los Angeles protests are due to raids conducted by ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) last week, targeting immigrant communities in downtown Los Angeles. Word of these unlawful raids spread, sparking mass outrage, and resulting in protests which turned violent as protestors clashed with police.

Follow Cloonee:

Spotify – Website – Facebook – Instagram