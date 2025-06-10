Bonnaroo co-founder Jonathan Mayers has died

Jonathan Mayers, co-founder of Tennessee music and arts festival Bonnaroo, has passed away. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan was 51-years-old at the time of his death, while the cause of death is still unknown.

Jonathan grew up just outside of New York, and started his career in the music industry working with Tipitina’s in New Orleans and the Jazz Fest. He co-founded the promotion company Superfly in 1996 with Richard Goodstone, Rick Farman and Kerry Black, and in 2002 they launched Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The 2025 edition of Bonnaroo is set to take place from June 12th – 15th at the 700 acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee. The lineup includes the likes of Dom Dolla, John Summit, RL Grime, What So Not and Crankdat.

At the time of publishing, Bonnaroo had not made an official statement on Jonathan’s death.