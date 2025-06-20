Rapidly rising Varganova drops euphoric 90’s tinged single ‘Salty’

Emerging producer and singer-songwriter Varganova has unveiled a fiery new single ‘Salty’, on 19 June.

‘Salty’ was produced by Lausanne-based artist Varganova, and blends her love for house music with the influence of 90’s underground soundscapes, which is felt throughout the track. The single has a distinct rave feel to it, and features playful, flirty synths along with a bewitching melody, submerging the listener into a kaleidoscope of 90’s-influenced vivacity.

Varganova, who was born in Kazakhstan, grew up in France, draws influence from an array of influences, in particular sound tracks from the likes of Hans Zimmer, Ludwig Goransson and Ramin Djawadi. She also draws inspiration from the 90’s-tinged progressive house soundscapes of Ben Bohmer, Nora en Pure and LP Giobbi.

Her debut single ‘Greatest’ was released in 2020, while she unveiled two singles in 2024, namely ‘AE/AO’ in June 2024, and ‘Stella Viarum’ in December last year. Both of her 2024 releases are brooding, cinematic, cyberpunk-influenced offerings, showcasing a darker, heavier side of her artistry. However, with ‘Salty’, it’s clear that Varganova has let her hair down and given herself enough room to experiment. Speaking on the track, Varganova shared; “I feel an intense energy from this track, and I’m thrilled to release it.”

‘Salty’ kicks off with an enticing melody, setting the stage for the extravaganza to come. The rapid-fire, spoken-word vocal sample quickly accompanies the melody, making way for a wave of fierce energy and attitude to radiate from the single. The chords are magnetic and charming, acting like a powerful force field of vitality and ambience. The track brilliantly exhibits the carefree nature, freedom and power of raving, while still holding a contemporary feel.

