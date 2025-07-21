Polar Bears discuss new single ‘Fake It’ with Jay Mason, salmon burgers and drop exclusive mix [Interview]

Masked electronic duo Polar Bears have carved out a vibrant space in the EDM universe with their explosive live shows, future house bangers, and immersive storytelling. What began as a passion for stage design through their production company Polar Productions, has transformed into a rapidly-growing creative empire, with the duo dropping hits on Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records, a shimmering collaboration with NEVVE titled ‘Good On You’, and now their latest single ‘Fake It’ featuring GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Jay Mason whose worked with the likes of KSHMR and Don Diablo.

The Polar Bears are known for taking risks and colouring outside of the lines, whether in the studio or on stage with their snow cannons, confetti storms and penguin mascots. We caught up with Zero and Snowball to talk about their single ‘Fake It’, what the rest of 2025 holds for the frostbitten duo, and they share an exclusive mix below!

Congratulations on the release of your latest single ‘Fake it’ with Jay Mason! The track is stunning, and balances emotion with cinematic dancefloor appeal exceptionally well. How did you go about creating this balance, especially since the message behind the track is quite somber?

Zero: Thanks so much! That means a lot. When we first got Jay Mason’s vocal, we were honestly floored. It had so much raw emotion—it felt like you could see the story in your mind just hearing his voice. We knew we had to build something that honored that weight without dragging it down emotionally.

Snowball: Yeah, I mean, the first time I heard that vocal, I looked at Zero and was like, “Okay… this one’s gonna hurt in the best way.” But we didn’t want people to be sad in a corner—we wanted them to dance through it, maybe with a tear and a twirl, y’know? It’s like emotional cardio.

Snowball: I just think life’s too short not to feel all the feels and throw some confetti about it. So the drops are like a celebration of the pain—big, loud, sparkly explosions of “hey, we’re gonna be okay.” It’s heartbreak… but make it a laser show.

Aside from being a producer / DJ duo and running Polar Productions together, you’re also brothers. Looking back, what was your musical upbringing like as siblings? Were there any early signs that you’d end up working together in music?

Zero: We’ve always been close—same bedrooms, same skateboards, same chaos. Growing up, music was always around the house. Our parents had everything from disco to rock to old-school hip-hop playing. I think we both latched onto rhythm and energy early on—whether it was banging on pots or trying to scratch CDs we definitely weren’t supposed to touch.

Snowball: Oh, 100%. I was the kid putting on sunglasses and pretending the living room was a stadium. Zero was more the “let me figure out how this speaker works” type. We were definitely yin and yang from the start—but that kind of made the magic happen.

What was your favourite part of the production process of ‘Fake it’, and did you experience any challenges?

Zero: My favorite part was definitely building the drop. Once we had Jay’s vocal laid out and the emotional arc of the verses, we knew the payoff had to be massive. It was this dance between restraint and release—making sure the production didn’t overpower the vocal, but still hit like a wave when it needed to. There were a few versions, but once it clicked, it felt undeniable.

Snowball: For me, it was layering in the little ear candy moments—the textures, the swells, the sparkly bits that make you feel something without knowing why. I love the invisible magic. That’s my jam.

Zero: As for challenges—definitely mixing the vocal to sit right in the buildup. Jay’s voice has such character, and we wanted it to feel intimate without getting buried by the cinematic elements. Took a lot of tweaking.

Snowball: And let’s be real—I probably made it harder by sneaking in 27 synth layers like “just trust me bro, it needs more shimmer.” But hey… sometimes chaos breeds clarity.

How do you decide when a track is “done”?

Zero: It’s about reaching a point where your brain has nothing left to contribute and you feel a sense of completion. This doesn’t necessarily mean perfection, but rather a feeling that you’ve exhausted all possibilities for that particular piece

You’ve recently performed at Wobbleland in San Francisco and Into The Horizon in San Diego. How do fans in different regions respond to your music and visuals? Are there any regional surprises or trends that you’ve picked up on?

Zero: Every city brings its own flavor. At Wobbleland, the Bay came in hot—high energy, loud, and totally locked in. They wanted the bangers, but still vibed with the emotional moments. It was wild.

Snowball: And I got to sneak in a little drum & bass at Wobbleland too—which was so fun. Felt good to mix it up and throw some curveballs. San Diego at Into The Horizon was more vibey—super emotional crowd. Lots of love, lots of dancing, and energetic house drops with some bass snuck in.

Zero: Different vibes, same mission: make ‘em feel something and leave glowing.

What pre-show or studio ritual always gets you in the zone?

Zero: For me, it’s all about quiet focus before the chaos. I like to go over the set flow one last time, tweak transitions, and just get mentally locked in. Studio-wise, I usually light a candle and dive in with no distractions—it’s about setting the tone.

Snowball: I need vibes to be right. Lights low, maybe a weird lava lamp on, and always… salmon burgers. No joke—they’re brain food and show fuel. Pre-show, I’ll usually blast something totally different—like disco or old-school funk—to reset the energy before we go full Polar mode.

Zero: Honestly, once Snowball’s eating a salmon burger and dancing in circles, I know it’s game time.

With a steadily-growing catalogue, and some iconic collaborations already in your discography, what’s the one thing you’d both like to achieve before the end of the year?

Zero: One of the most exciting things we’ve been leaning into lately is playing shows at ski areas and ice rinks. There’s just something magical about pairing our music with that kind of winter wonderland environment—it feels so on-brand for us.

Snowball: It’s like home turf! We’ve done shows at ice rinks where people are literally skating while we’re dropping tracks. Lasers, snow machines, and skaters spinning in the lights? Pure dopamine. And the ski resort parties? Unreal. People come off the slopes straight into a dance floor surrounded by mountains—it’s like a scene out of a dream.

Zero: It’s also a way for us to expand the Polar Bears world—bringing the full visual and sonic experience into these cold, wild, beautiful places where it really comes alive.

Where can your fans catch you within the next three months?

Zero: We’ve got some wild shows coming up. First up is ASU Mullett Arena in Tempe—it’s gonna be an ice rink takeover with lasers, snow, and hometown vibes. Then we’re heading to Same Same But Different Festival out at Lake Perris, California, which is one of the most magical lakeside festivals out there. After that, we’ll be bringing the Polar Bears energy to Off The Grid Campout, an intimate desert fest with beats under the stars. There’s also a chance you’ll catch us at Burning Man this year—we’re still locking it in, but Polar Bears on the playa sounds pretty epic. And finally, we’ll be diving into Splash House, a full-on pool party rave in SoCal.

Snowball: Drum & bass at a pool rave, ski-lift spins, and ice-rink grooves—it’s gonna be a frosty mix this season.

Zero: Keep an eye on our socials @polarbearsdj and the Events page—dates and details are dropping soon!

Famous last words?

Zero: If we go out, let it be mid-drop, under a snow cannon, with lasers in the sky.

Snowball: Tell the world… we did it for the salmon burgers and the subwoofers.

