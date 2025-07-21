Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Swedish House Mafia to make history as first Electronic headliner at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York
Above & Beyond reignite their spark with new album ‘Bigger Than All of Us’
Polar Bears discuss new single ‘Fake It’ with Jay Mason, salmon burgers and drop exclusive mix [Interview]

Above & Beyond reignite their spark with new album ‘Bigger Than All of Us’

July 21, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Above & Beyond / Image credit: Luke Dyson @lukedyson www.lukedyson.com

After years of exploring side paths and sonic detours, Above & Beyond have come full circle with their fifth studio album, Bigger Than All of Us, released via their label Anjunadeep on 18 July. The phenomenal 16-track album sees the trio make a heartfelt return to their electronic roots, and serves as their first fully electronic release since 2018’s Common Ground.

For the trio, this album isn’t just another offering, it’s a lifeline. After more than two decades together, the trio hit a crossroads, openly admitting that without this creative reconnection, Above & Beyond might not have endured. Bigger Than All of Us became their way of healing and reconnecting.

Fans have embraced the new album as a true return to form, and with a live tour on the horizon, Bigger Than All of Us is set to come alive in the way it was always meant to – on stage, shared with the people who made it all possible.

Advertisement

Stream Bigger Than All Of Us below:

Follow Above & Beyond:

SpotifyInstagramXFacebook 

July 21, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Swedish House Mafia to make history as first Electronic headliner at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York

July 21, 2025
Next Post

Polar Bears discuss new single ‘Fake It’ with Jay Mason, salmon burgers and drop exclusive mix [Interview]

July 21, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You