Above & Beyond reignite their spark with new album ‘Bigger Than All of Us’

Above & Beyond reignite their spark with new album ‘Bigger Than All of Us’

After years of exploring side paths and sonic detours, Above & Beyond have come full circle with their fifth studio album, Bigger Than All of Us, released via their label Anjunadeep on 18 July. The phenomenal 16-track album sees the trio make a heartfelt return to their electronic roots, and serves as their first fully electronic release since 2018’s Common Ground.

For the trio, this album isn’t just another offering, it’s a lifeline. After more than two decades together, the trio hit a crossroads, openly admitting that without this creative reconnection, Above & Beyond might not have endured. Bigger Than All of Us became their way of healing and reconnecting.

Fans have embraced the new album as a true return to form, and with a live tour on the horizon, Bigger Than All of Us is set to come alive in the way it was always meant to – on stage, shared with the people who made it all possible.

Stream Bigger Than All Of Us below:

Follow Above & Beyond:

Spotify – Instagram – X – Facebook