Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Belgian police arrest, interrogate two Israeli nationals spotted waving IDF flag at Tomorrowland
The long awaited single ‘Inside Our Hearts’ by Martin Garrix, Alesso and Shaun Farrugia drops this Friday
Alan Walker to headline Insomniac and Tomorrowland's event UNITY

The long awaited single ‘Inside Our Hearts’ by Martin Garrix, Alesso and Shaun Farrugia drops this Friday

July 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Martin Garrix & Alesso / Martin Garrix Facebook

Martin Garrix is gearing up to release yet another long-awaited single titled ‘Inside Our Hearts’. This time, it’s a collaboration with none other than Swedish legend Alesso and UK-based singer songwriter Shaun Farrugia.

The track will be released on Friday, 25 July via Martin’s trailblazing label STMPD RCRDS. The evocative, heartwarming single was made two years ago, and has since been doing the rounds in Martin’s sets, which has made it a highly-requested fan favourite. 

On Instagram Shaun shared his excitement about the release; “7 years ago I was sitting on this piano dreaming of days like these, and it blows my mind that I get to announce this ✨ thank you @martingarrix & @alesso for letting me be a part of this special song! ❤️”

Advertisement

Pre-save ‘Inside Our Hearts’ HERE

Follow Martin Garrix:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

Follow Alesso:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

Follow Shaun Farrugia:

Spotify InstagramFacebook X

 

July 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Belgian police arrest, interrogate two Israeli nationals spotted waving IDF flag at Tomorrowland

July 22, 2025
Next Post

Alan Walker to headline Insomniac and Tomorrowland's event UNITY

July 23, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You