The long awaited single ‘Inside Our Hearts’ by Martin Garrix, Alesso and Shaun Farrugia drops this Friday

Martin Garrix is gearing up to release yet another long-awaited single titled ‘Inside Our Hearts’. This time, it’s a collaboration with none other than Swedish legend Alesso and UK-based singer songwriter Shaun Farrugia.

The track will be released on Friday, 25 July via Martin’s trailblazing label STMPD RCRDS. The evocative, heartwarming single was made two years ago, and has since been doing the rounds in Martin’s sets, which has made it a highly-requested fan favourite.

On Instagram Shaun shared his excitement about the release; “7 years ago I was sitting on this piano dreaming of days like these, and it blows my mind that I get to announce this ✨ thank you @martingarrix & @alesso for letting me be a part of this special song! ❤️”

