Polar Bears discuss new single ‘Fake It’ with Jay Mason, salmon burgers and drop exclusive mix [Interview]
starchild* delivers explosive remix of Angel Zero’s ‘The Magic’
Belgian police arrest, interrogate two Israeli nationals spotted waving IDF flag at Tomorrowland

starchild* delivers explosive remix of Angel Zero’s ‘The Magic’

July 22, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
starchild* / Image credit: @Justin Rowland

Longtime collaborators Angel Zero and starchild* have once again joined forces. This time around, starchild* dropped a heavyweight remix of Angel Zero’s hit, ‘The Magic’, twisting and turning the original into a hyperpop, speed house extravaganza. 

The remix is a high-octane whirlwind, showcasing starchild’s* artistic prowess, and the depths of his creative ability. The remix boldly defies categorisation, while drawing influence from hardstyle, hyperpop and breaks, culminating in an emotionally rich track with immaculate dancefloor appeal. 

Angel Zero and starchild* have been working together since 2015, and since then their musical synergy has consistently produced boundary-pushing results. starchild* is known as an artist from “the edge of reality,” while his work is steeped in club culture, and a rebellious sonic aesthetic, all of which are present in the remix. 

Speaking on the remix, starchild* revealed; “Angel Zero and I have always had a kind of symbiotic relationship. Our tastes aren’t identical; instead they’re complementary, which means every time we work together, it’s instinct over structure. No rules, no roadmap, just trust and chaos. This remix was me taking the original and throwing into the starchild* universe: romance and fantasy in the club.” 

More than just a remix, the track is a fast, emotional and transformative ride for listeners who crave intensity and release. 

Stream ‘The Magic’ – starchild* Remix below:

 

Follow starchild*:

SpotifyInstagramSoundCloud

Follow Angel Zero:

SpotifyInstagramSoundCloud

