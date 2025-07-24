DJ Snake announces epic 6 show India Tour

Club anthem connoisseur DJ Snake will make his return to India after three years this September. His India Tour kicks off on 26 September in Kolkata, the capital of the West Bengal State. Five more dates follow, including a show in Hyderabad on 27 September, and on 28 September in Bangalore.

In October, DJ Snake will also perform on another three consecutive dates; on 3 October in Pune, and 4 October in Mumbai while his tour will conclude on 5 October in Delhi NCR. The tour is hosted in partnership with Asia’s premier electronic festival Sunburn Festival, and tickets will be available from Saturday, 26 July at 12pm IST via Book My Show.

On Instagram, the GRAMMY-nominee shared his excitement with his fans; “INDIA 🇮🇳 Can’t believe it’s been 3 years since I last played for you… I’ve missed your energy, that’s why I’m beyond happy to finally say I’M COMING BACK in September/October! Which city am I seeing you in?”

