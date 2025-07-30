Dark Mode Light Mode
The magic of Tomorrowland 2025 lives on in the official aftermovie: Watch now
EDSea drops massive lineup for third edition in November
Alesso’s Brooklyn Mirage gigs axed over venue chaos

EDSea drops massive lineup for third edition in November

July 30, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
EDSea / EDSea Facebook

For its third edition, EDSea has unveiled a superb lineup featuring some of electronic music’s top tier acts!

The lineup includes Techno High Priestess Sara Landry, Brazilian juggernaut Alok, Trap trailblazer ISOXO, Dance titan R3hab and House heavyweight Vintage Culture.

The 5 night “festival-at-sea experience” sets sail from Miami on 1 November, and heads to the tropical shores of Harvest Caye, Belize, a private island in the Caribbean. The cruise, which ends on 6 November, features themed stages, performers as well as immersive art and activities like go-karting.  

EDSea tickets are nearly sold-out, to secure your tickets and cabin, click HERE. Please note, tickets are only available for those who are 21-years-old or older.

EDSea Lineup / EDSea Facebook

July 30, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

