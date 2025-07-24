Dark Mode Light Mode
Sebastian Ingrosso’s ‘A New Day’ drops on Friday via SUPERHUMAN MUSIC
Sebastian Ingrosso’s ‘A New Day’ drops on Friday via SUPERHUMAN MUSIC

July 24, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Sebastian Ingrosso / Sebastian Ingrosso Facebook

Sebastian Ingrosso’s seminal track ‘A New Day’ will be released on Friday, 25 July. 

The track, which samples Celine Dion’s 2002 timeless classic ‘A New Day Has Come’, has done the rounds during his sets recently. Sebastian, who is one third of the supergroup Swedish House Mafia, effortlessly imprints his signature high-octane energy and soulful essence into the single. His use of Celine’s otherworldly vocals along with the original melody is masterful, while he simultaneously breathes new life into his rendition. 

The result is something extraordinary, which has left fans in a frenzy, whether they’ve heard it live or just snippets online. The track will be released via Swedish House Mafia’s newly established imprint SUPERHUMAN. 

Pre-save ‘A New Day’ on Spotify and Apple Music.

July 24, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

