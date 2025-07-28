Alt-pop trailblazer Tamta drops ‘KHORUMI’ (SALOME Remix)’

Greek Alt-Pop artist and Queer icon Tamta dropped a groundbreaking remix of her single ‘KHORUMI’, by none other than Berlin-based artist SALOME. The remix was released on 4 July via Tamta’s imprint Kiki Music Group, and sees SALOME bend and stretch the original into a hyper-pop / hard techno extravaganza.

The original track drew inspiration from Tamta’s Greek and Georgian heritage through the use of Greek and Georgian lyrics. With the remix, SALOME holds onto this essence, while morphing the original score into a late nineties rave classic. SALOME then supercharges it through the use of a more abrasive bassline, reverb-soaked vocals, breezy synths, and a hyperactive tempo.

The track marks a new era for Tamta, where she shows up authentically in spite of industry norms. This sentiment is echoed throughout her latest body of work THE VILLAIN HEROINE . The album, which was released on 17 June, fearlessly showcases her bold new creative approach while exploring themes of vulnerability, ‘good’ and ‘bad’.

