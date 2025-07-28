Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Glasgow-based duo t e s t p r e s s ignite the dancefloor with ‘SAUCY’
Alt-pop trailblazer Tamta drops ‘KHORUMI’ (SALOME Remix)’

Alt-pop trailblazer Tamta drops ‘KHORUMI’ (SALOME Remix)’

July 28, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Tamta / Image credit: Petros Aronis (@petraronis) - Konstantinos Raptopoulos

Greek Alt-Pop artist and Queer icon Tamta dropped a groundbreaking remix of her single ‘KHORUMI’, by none other than Berlin-based artist SALOMEThe remix was released on 4 July via Tamta’s imprint Kiki Music Group, and sees SALOME bend and stretch the original into a hyper-pop / hard techno extravaganza.

The original track drew inspiration from Tamta’s Greek and Georgian heritage through the use of Greek and Georgian lyrics. With the remix, SALOME holds onto this essence, while morphing the original score into a late nineties rave classic. SALOME then supercharges it through the use of a more abrasive bassline, reverb-soaked vocals, breezy synths, and a hyperactive tempo. 

The track marks a new era for Tamta, where she shows up authentically in spite of industry norms. This sentiment is echoed throughout her latest body of work THE VILLAIN HEROINE . The album, which was released on 17 June, fearlessly showcases her bold new creative approach while exploring themes of vulnerability, ‘good’ and ‘bad’.

Advertisement

Stream ‘KHORUMI’ (SALOME Remix) below:

Follow Tamta:

SpotifyInstagram

 

July 28, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Glasgow-based duo t e s t p r e s s ignite the dancefloor with ‘SAUCY’

July 25, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You