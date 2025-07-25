Free-spirited duo Future Joy unveil shimmering new album ‘NOW’ 

Dazzling dance music duo Future Joy released their highly anticipated album NOW, on July 25, 2025. NOW has been in the making for over two years, and was created while the colourful pair toured the U.S.

Future Joy is made up of eclectic, multi-modal artists and partners Zach Simms and Emily Cooper. Together, they create music that elevates the soul, soothes the heart and eases the mind. Their music is filled with whimsy, unfiltered authenticity and pure bliss.

The 13-track album holds quite a unique story, as it was recorded in Zach and Emily’s RV studio as well as their winter home in Florida. The album also marks the first time the duo are releasing music on vinyl, offering fans the warmth of an analog experience. The album captures the essence of life on the road, and is infused with their signature blend of house, funk, soul, pop and electronica, all of which are underscored by themes of love and joy.

From the funk-induced love ballad and opening track ‘When I’m With You’, to the fun-loving, bass-heavy ‘Make A Sandwich’ with Sean Dandurand, to the more serenely nostalgic soundscape of ‘Where Do You Wanna Go?’ with Underlux, the album boldly showcases their free-spirited nature and zest for life.

Fresh off their wedding at the first-ever Joyful Festival in February 2025, Future Joy have shared their heart-centred energy at major festivals like Bonnaroo, Hulaween and Secret Dreams to name just a few. An official album release tour is slated for Fall 2025, with dates to be announced soon.

