Anyma announces historical Quantum Genesys show at the Pyramids of Giza

July 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Anyma

Anyma is set to embark on yet another historical and groundbreaking performance. On 10 October, the Italian will perform at the foot of the Great Pyramids of Giza, in Egypt. The performance is titled Quantum Genesys, and will take place in two parts. 

The show will begin with a DJ set exploring the Quantum concept, which is also a major theme behind his [UNVRS] residency in Ibiza. As the night progresses, the experience will evolve into The End of Genesys, an immersive audiovisual spectacle inspired by his third album, promising a multi-sensory mix of music and art.

Pre-sales begin on Monday, 4 August, while General Sale begins on Tuesday, 5 August. To secure your tickets for this once in a lifetime opportunity, sign up for pre-sales HERE. For more information, head to Anyma’s official website.

Follow Anyma:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X

July 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

