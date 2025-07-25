Glasgow-based duo t e s t p r e s s ignite the dancefloor with ‘SAUCY’

t e s t p r e s s are back in full throttle with their bold and sassy number ‘SAUCY’, out today via the iconic imprint Polyamor.

The high-voltage track will ensnare fans of Hannah Laing, MCYL and Frank, while it draws influence from Trance, Techno and rave culture. An unmistakable dancefloor-filler, the track features the catchy vocals of Berlin-based artist MCYL, known for his charisma and captivating hooks.

Speaking on the single’s creative process the the pair revealed; “going into making the track, we really felt like we were finding our sound and style within the scene. We’ve worked with MCYL in the past and really enjoy making music and hanging out with him. We’re very like-minded creatively and we always have a lot of fun together in the studio or when we see each other at events.”

‘SAUCY’ was built to get bodies moving and grooving, while allowing enough room for playfulness and euphoria. Since their debut on Polyamor in 2024, t e s t p r e s s have refined their soundscape, by shifting into a more Trance-driven sonic blueprint. After a slew of sold-out shows in Europe and a successful return to Australia, the pair are now setting their sights on North and South America.

Stream ‘SAUCY’ below:

Upcoming Tour dates:

28th July – Ibiza, Hï (Spain)

15th August – Paris, Kilomètre25 (France)

16th August – Bad Aibling, Echelon Festival (Germany)

30th August – Mioño, ZUL Open Air (Spain)

Follow t e s t p r e s s:

Spotify – Instagram – Bandcamp