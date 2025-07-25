Dark Mode Light Mode
Steve Aoki, Marnik & MR. BLACK unleash seething single ‘Instant Moments’ on Dim Mak Records
Steve Aoki, Marnik & MR. BLACK unleash seething single ‘Instant Moments’ on Dim Mak Records

July 25, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Steve Aoki, Marnik, MR.BLACK / Courtesy PR

Steve Aoki has joined forces with Marnik and MR. BLACK on a ferocious track, ‘Instant Moments’, released via Steve’s infamous imprint Dim Mak Records

The track, which was released on 25 June, is a masterclass in merging old school electronica with heavyweight contemporary soundscapes. The single was inspired by the 1997 hard house / trance hit ‘Instant Moments’ by German artist R.O.O.S., and brilliantly fuses late 90’s rave with hard-hitting industrial techno and psy-trance, creating one mouth-watering concoction.

With the remake, each artist fervently injects their distinct sonic blueprint into the sound design, making it a true stand out in the Dim Mak 2025 catalogue. The track honours the original by firmly holding onto the original melody, and instead speeds up the BPM, giving the track a razor-sharp contemporary edge. 

‘Instant Moments’ has undoubtedly been crafted for peak time sets at festivals and clubs all over the globe, while it has already become an in demand ID with artists and fans alike. 

Stream ‘Instant Moments’ below:

 

Follow Steve Aoki:

Spotify Facebook Instagram X

Follow Marnik:

Spotify Facebook Instagram X

Follow MR. BLACK:

Spotify Facebook Instagram X

July 25, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

