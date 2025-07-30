The magic of Tomorrowland 2025 lives on in the official aftermovie: Watch now

After two unforgettable weekends that welcomed over 400,000 people from 200+ nations, Tomorrowland has shared the official 2025 aftermovie. The immersive video showcases the heart and soul of this year’s most magical and triumphant edition yet!

Expertly brought to life by Tomorrowland’s creative team, the aftermovie weaves a powerful tale of unity, resilience and musical joy. This year’s edition had its fair share of drama and devastation from the catastrophic fire which engulfed the Main Stage. However, the Tomorrowland team pulled out all the stops and still made the festival happen, and created an experience which defied all odds and expectations.

Fans and festival-goers can now relive the magic through full-length live sets available on YouTube, the Tomorrowland App and Apple Music. Experience the euphoria from sets by Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Charlotte de Witte and more!

With 16 iconic stages and unforgettable moments, the 2025 aftermovie isn’t just a recap, it’s a tribute to the unstoppable power of music and community.

Watch the video below: