jigitz shares revolutionary debut EP ‘all my exes live in brooklyn’

Viral producer and DJ, jigitz, dropped his highly anticipated debut EP all my exes live in brooklyn on 25 July, via R&R.

The 8-track EP spans garage, breakbeat, hyperpop and ambient music, showcasing jigitz groundbreaking multi-genre approach and talent. The EP has quite an interesting backstory, as it was written after jigitz decided to quit his job and go to rural Montana with his best friend (who also happens to be his manager), as well as Aire Atlantica who co-produced the EP. This spontaneous formula clearly worked, because all my exes live in brooklyn is already an undeniable stand out for 2025 so far!

The EP features the viral hit ‘tell you straight’, which is jigitz official breakout hit with over 25 million streams, along with remixes from the likes of Ely Oaks and Badger. The EP is testament to the power of taking risks and colouring outside of the lines. Each track holds its own distinct essence, from the feisty hip-hop vocals of ‘dollaz n dollaz’, which features emerging artist Lay Bankz, to the heartwarming ambience of the opening track ‘leave’, and the stunning breakbeat closing track ‘Free Myself’, jigitz has truly made an unprecedented mark with this offering.

Speaking on the EP and working with Aire Atlantica, jigitz divulged; “I quit my job and went straight to Montana with my manager – who’s also my best friend – and Aire Atlantica, somewhere none of us had ever been. We hit Best Buy, grabbed the biggest speakers we could find, then returned them after we finished the EP. Everything about emigrant Montana felt cowboy-coded: the rented F-150, the borrowed boots, dusty bar TVs flickering rodeos in the background while we made dance music. ‘all my exes live in brooklyn’ riffs off the George Strait classic, a nod to the ’90s country I grew up on, even though most of my exes actually live in Manhattan – Brooklyn just sounded better. It was the first time I’ve worked with another producer, and it felt like Aire became part of the jigitz band for a moment. My manager cooked for us, played A&R, and got quietly sad when the Knicks lost.”

Originally from Albuquerque and now based in New York, jigitz is also renowned for his DJ performances where he often features ballerinas and a Boiler Room style set up.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Aug 01 – PRYSM Nightclub – Chicago, IL

Aug 03 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

Aug 10 – Splash House – Palm Springs, CA

Sep 26 – The Grand – Boston, MA

Sep 27 – DEF – Atlanta, GA

Oct 02 – The Den – Portland, OR

Oct 03 – Fortune Sound Club – Vancouver, BC

Oct 04 – Substation – Seattle, WA

Oct 10 – Club Vinyl Basement – Denver, CO

Oct 11 – Rouge Room – Las Vegas, NV

Oct 17 – Flash – Washington, DC

