Alesso’s Brooklyn Mirage gigs axed over venue chaos

Alesso’s takeover of the Brooklyn Mirage on August 14 and 15, 2025, isn’t happening. The shows got canned because the venue keeps failing safety checks and can’t get permits. Expectations were sky-high for these gigs, with Alesso set to bring his slick mix of progressive house and pop-leaning beats to the Brooklyn Mirage’s sprawling outdoor setup. His earlier shows there in 2019 and 2022 were electric, with tunes like ‘Heroes (We Could Be)’ and ‘Under Control‘, crafted with Calvin Harris, keeping the energy relentless. The venue’s rep as an EDM playground made these cancellations a gut punch for fans.

The Swedish superstar burst onto the scene with his 2010 EP. Mentored by Sebastian Ingrosso, he scored a GRAMMY nomination for his 2012 ‘Pressure’ remix and cracked DJ Mag’s Top 100, ranking 20th in 2016. His debut album Forever in 2015 delivered tracks like ‘Destinations’ and ‘In My Blood’, while his live sets at Ultra Music Festival have locked in his status as a global crowd favourite.

On social media Alesso shared: “I’ve been holding out hope for as long as I could… but after months of trying to lock in a new venue, I’m gutted to say both of my Brooklyn Mirage shows on August 14 & 15 are officially canceled. NYC, you know how much I love playing for you. The energy, the connection, it’s unmatched. Me and my team had something really special planned, and with all the constraints, nothing else felt right. I didn’t want to give you anything less than what you deserve. That said, this isn’t the end. We’re already working on something else for you guys, and when it happens… trust me, it’ll be worth the wait. Thank you for riding with me. I’ll see you on the dance floor very soon.”

As the Brooklyn Mirage battles its operational mess, Alesso’s promise of a comeback keeps hope alive.

