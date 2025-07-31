Eric Prydz addresses Sonar Festival controversy after pre-recorded set sparks debate

Swedish progressive house icon Eric Prydz recently found himself in the spotlight for an unexpected reason. His set at Barcelona’s Sonar Festival on June 14th caught the attention of fans after a Reddit user shared a curious screen grab from the livestream. The image showed only one waveform on the CDJ display which is unusual for a live DJ set, where two tracks are played simultaneously so there should be at least two waveforms.

Fans speculated this meant the set was pre-recorded, a surprising move for an artist like Eric Prydz. Eventually, Eric responded from his verified Reddit account, and confirmed that the set had indeed been pre-made in Logic Pro, but explained there was a good reason for it.

He mentioned that a major technical failure took place at the venue just before his set, where only one of the CDJs was functional, and repeated attempts to fix or replace the setup failed. With the clock ticking and 15,000 fans waiting, his team faced a tough decision to either cancel the show, or find a workaround. Fortunately, his tour manager had a rehearsal set on hand, originally prepared for his HOLOSPHERE 2.0 residency at [UNVRS] in Ibiza.

Eric’s transparency sparked mixed reactions online. While many praised him for his honesty and quick thinking, others accused him of using the explanation as a cover-up.

