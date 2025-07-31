Layton Giordani shares iconic 5 hour headliner set from Club Space in Miami

Amsterdam-based Techno producer and DJ Layton Girodani made his headliner debut at the prolific Club Space in Miami on 12 July 2025. The New Yorker performed a 5-hour sunrise set at the legendary venue which has been at the forefront of electronic music for over two decades. Over the years, Club Space has hosted an array of global superstars such as Paul van Dyk, Paul Oakenfold, Pete Tong, Armin van Buuren and Umek, so Layton performing as a headliner is by no means a small feat!

During his early days, Layton was mentored by Adam Beyer and was later signed to Drumcode. He also released his debut album Where It Begins on the label in 2017. Layton is known for his work with the likes of Danny Tenaglia on ‘Live Again’ and ‘Fuzion’ with Green Velvet, as well as his epic remixes which include deadmau5’s ‘Strobe’ and ‘Last Night’ with Anyma.

The five hour set includes music by Argy, Anyma, John Summit, Fred again.., Sarah de Warren and of course Layton himself.

Stream the set below:

