Decadence Arizona shares NYE lineup with Kaskade, Subtronics, ZEDD and more

July 31, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Decadence Arizona / Decadence Arizona Facebook

Decadence Arizona just dropped its full lineup for the 2025 New Years Eve edition. The lineup includes UK Drum and Bass stalwarts Chase & Status, everyone’s favourite FISHER, House phenom Green Velvet, Bass heavyweight Knock2, Hard Techno pioneer Sara Landry as well as an extra special NYE countdown set from none other than GRiZ

The theme for this year’s festival is “The Portal Of Illusions”, and will take place at the Avondale Phoenix Race Track in Arizona from 30 – 31, December 2025. Pre-sale registration is currently open via the official Decadence website, while general tickets are available from, Friday, 1 August at 10am PT

Decadence lineup / Decadence Facebook

Follow Decadence Arizona:

Website Instagram Facebook 

