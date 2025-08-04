Travis Scott to join Anyma at his [UNVRS] residency 

In an unprecedented turn of events, Anyma will be joined by hip hop heavyweight Travis Scott at his [UNVRS] residency tomorrow night.

Announced yesterday, via [UNVRS] and Anyma’s social media accounts, this is undoubtedly a bold move for the melodic techno genius. Earlier this year, during a set in Monte Carlo, Travis Scott and Future were seen on stage with Anyma dancing and chatting to him.

[UNVRS] shared on their website that this will be a defining moment of the 2025 Ibiza season, and that fans can expect the energy to be heightened. On Instagram [UNVRS] shared; “just announced: TRAVIS SCOTT x ANYMA – TUES 5 AUGUST. This special guest appearance will be one of the biggest moments of the Ibiza season. Don’t miss this.”

Other artists on the lineup include techno titan Amelie Lens, as well as a highly anticipated live set from Recondite.

Secure your tickets for this monumental event here