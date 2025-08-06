Dark Mode Light Mode
Krewella announce European show dates
Krewella announce European show dates
Brooklyn Mirage parent company Avant Gardner files for bankruptcy, venue closed until 2026

Krewella announce European show dates

August 6, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Krewella / Krewella Facebook

Krewella are gearing up to embark on a mini European tour this month!

The electronic sister-duo released their stunning single ‘Crying On The Dancefloor’ last month, which marked their first release in 5 years since their 2020 album zer0. The pair will perform at Medusa Festival in Spain on 9 August, Ministry of Sound on 15 August in London and Bootshaus, in Cologne, Germany on 16 August.

Stream ‘Crying On The Dancefloor’ below:

Krewella recently performed in Tokyo, Japan, and it seems as though they’re slowly dipping their toes back into the scene after the release of their latest single in addition to their show announcements.

Follow Krewella:

August 6, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

