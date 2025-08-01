Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Decadence Arizona shares NYE lineup with Kaskade, Subtronics, ZEDD and more
Flume unveils breathtaking single ‘Shine, Glow, Glisten’ with Emma Louise
Hï Ibiza announces lineup for 2025 closing party

Flume unveils breathtaking single ‘Shine, Glow, Glisten’ with Emma Louise

August 1, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Flume / Flume Facebook

Australian electronic music maestro Flume released a stunning new track, ‘Shine, Glow, Glisten’ with Emma Louise on 30 July.

The single is distorted, glitchy and beautifully melancholic. It features Flume’s signature lush, emotively poignant soundscape, dripping with texture, precision and intention. Emma’s silken vocals glide over Flume’s razor-sharp production with a sense of control and ease, adding a layer of warmth and comfort to the brooding single. 

Stream ‘Shine, Glow, Glisten’ below:

Advertisement

 

‘Shine, Glow, Glisten’ is the second single released from Flume’s upcoming album DUMB, which is set to drop on 22 August. The GRAMMY-award winner has been quiet over recent years, keeping his releases to a minimum. His most recent project, We Live In A Society, is a 4-track EP with hip hop heavyweight JPEGMAFIA. Ahead of that, he released ‘One More Night’ in 2024 with singer/songwriter KUČKA

‘Shine, Glow, Glisten’ is accompanied by a striking music video, which feels like a psychedelic haze. Bursting with colour, puppets and trippy visuals, the incredible video was directed by visual artist Jonathan Zawada.

Watch the music video below:

Follow Flume:

Spotify InstagramFacebookX

August 1, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Decadence Arizona shares NYE lineup with Kaskade, Subtronics, ZEDD and more

July 31, 2025
Next Post

Hï Ibiza announces lineup for 2025 closing party

August 1, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You