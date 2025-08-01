Flume unveils breathtaking single ‘Shine, Glow, Glisten’ with Emma Louise

Australian electronic music maestro Flume released a stunning new track, ‘Shine, Glow, Glisten’ with Emma Louise on 30 July.

The single is distorted, glitchy and beautifully melancholic. It features Flume’s signature lush, emotively poignant soundscape, dripping with texture, precision and intention. Emma’s silken vocals glide over Flume’s razor-sharp production with a sense of control and ease, adding a layer of warmth and comfort to the brooding single.

Stream ‘Shine, Glow, Glisten’ below:

‘Shine, Glow, Glisten’ is the second single released from Flume’s upcoming album DUMB, which is set to drop on 22 August. The GRAMMY-award winner has been quiet over recent years, keeping his releases to a minimum. His most recent project, We Live In A Society, is a 4-track EP with hip hop heavyweight JPEGMAFIA. Ahead of that, he released ‘One More Night’ in 2024 with singer/songwriter KUČKA.

‘Shine, Glow, Glisten’ is accompanied by a striking music video, which feels like a psychedelic haze. Bursting with colour, puppets and trippy visuals, the incredible video was directed by visual artist Jonathan Zawada.

Watch the music video below:

