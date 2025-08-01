Amelie Lens drops blistering remix of Anyma, ARGY & Son of Son’s ‘Voices In My Head’

Techno powerhouse Amelie Lens has unleashed a fierce new remix of ‘Voices In My Head’, the haunting collaboration between Anyma, ARGY and Son of Son. Out today, via Amelie’s trendsetting imprint EXHALE, the release follows hot on the heels of her acclaimed Serenity EP and her recent team-up with Charlotte de Witte on One Mind.

Originally featured on Anyma’s The End of Genesys album, ‘Voices In My Head’ has already captivated global audiences with millions of streams since its release in February. Now, Amelie takes the track into darker territory, injecting it with her signature blend of pounding kicks, razor-sharp percussion and hypnotic atmosphere.

A masterclass in peak-time techno, the remix strips the original to its raw essence, amplifying its eerie vocal loops and pulsing basslines into a relentless rave weapon. It’s a bold reimagining from one of the genre’s most uncompromising talents.

Speaking on the remix Amelie shared; “When I heard the original ‘Voices In My Head’ track for the first time the idea to make my own version got stuck in my head immediately and I couldn’t let it go. I worked on the remix, started playing it and realized that this version is the perfect balance between my own sound and the original, so I couldn’t be happier and prouder to finally share my take on an amazing track with the world!”.

