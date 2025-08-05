Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Travis Scott to join Anyma at his [UNVRS] residency 
Alison Wonderland shares release date for upcoming album ‘Ghost World’

Alison Wonderland shares release date for upcoming album ‘Ghost World’

August 5, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Alison Wonderland / Alison Wonderland Facebook

Alison Wonderland is stepping into a transformative new chapter with her fourth studio album, Ghost World. The album is set to drop on 3 October via Republic Records, and marks her first full-length release since 2022’s Loner.

Crafted during a time of deep personal growth and introspection, Ghost World promises 14 tracks that blend emotional depth with sonic innovation. Longtime fans will be thrilled to hear whispers of a return to her trap roots, alongside some exciting high-profile collaborations!

Her latest single ‘iwannaliveinadream’, is the third single to drop from the album. A shimmering, emotionally charged track, which fuses raw vulnerability with a soaring, dreamlike soundscape.

Advertisement

Stream ‘iwannaliveinadream’ below:

Follow Alison Wonderland:

SpotifyInstagramFacebook

August 5, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Travis Scott to join Anyma at his [UNVRS] residency 

August 4, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You