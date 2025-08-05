Alison Wonderland shares release date for upcoming album ‘Ghost World’

Alison Wonderland is stepping into a transformative new chapter with her fourth studio album, Ghost World. The album is set to drop on 3 October via Republic Records, and marks her first full-length release since 2022’s Loner.

Crafted during a time of deep personal growth and introspection, Ghost World promises 14 tracks that blend emotional depth with sonic innovation. Longtime fans will be thrilled to hear whispers of a return to her trap roots, alongside some exciting high-profile collaborations!

Her latest single ‘iwannaliveinadream’, is the third single to drop from the album. A shimmering, emotionally charged track, which fuses raw vulnerability with a soaring, dreamlike soundscape.

Stream ‘iwannaliveinadream’ below:

