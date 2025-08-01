Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Hï Ibiza announces lineup for 2025 closing party
Robin Schulz unites with Steve Aoki and LAWRENT on peak-time powerhouse ‘Bloodtype’
Amelie Lens drops blistering remix of Anyma, ARGY & Son of Son’s 'Voices In My Head'

Robin Schulz unites with Steve Aoki and LAWRENT on peak-time powerhouse ‘Bloodtype’

August 1, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Robin Schulz, Steve Aoki, LAWRENT / Courtesy PR

The day has arrived! German juggernaut Robin Schulz has teamed up with Dance music superstar Steve Aoki and London-based trendsetter LAWRENT on their colossal track ‘Bloodtype’, out today via Warner Music.

The single is a feisty, sensual number, primed for peaktime hours and packed dancefloors filled with sweaty, hyperactive bodies. It features a fiery melody and supercharged bassline, underscored by a sassy vocal which utters the catchy phrase; “I’m gonna keep you up all night, baby you’re just my bloodtype”. ‘Bloodtype’ shows off each artist’s strengths, from LAWRENT’s formidable sound design, to Robin’s innovative creative approach, and Steve’s unfiltered energy, culminating in a whirlwind of dark, sonic alchemy. 

The track has already done the rounds in Robin Schulz‘s festival sets at Tomorrowland, Electric Love and Parookaville, as well as his groundbreaking residency at Pacha in Ibiza. Although Robin and Steve have been friends for many years, they’ve never actually worked on music together, so this is undoubtedly a historical moment for both of them. 

Advertisement

Stream ‘Bloodtype’ below:

 

The release of ‘Bloodtype’ coincides with the second half of Robin’s iconic Pacha Ibiza residency, where he’s invited the likes of Mistajam, Shouse and Icona Pop to join him at the legendary venue. The single is also accompanied by a surreal, cyberpunk-inspired animated visualizer out now on YouTube.

Watch the visualizer below:

 

Follow Robin Schulz: 

SpotifyInstagramFacebook

Follow Steve Aoki: 

SpotifyInstagramFacebook

Follow LAWRENT: 

Spotify Instagram 

August 1, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Hï Ibiza announces lineup for 2025 closing party

August 1, 2025
Next Post

Amelie Lens drops blistering remix of Anyma, ARGY & Son of Son’s 'Voices In My Head'

August 1, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You