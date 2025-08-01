Robin Schulz unites with Steve Aoki and LAWRENT on peak-time powerhouse ‘Bloodtype’

The day has arrived! German juggernaut Robin Schulz has teamed up with Dance music superstar Steve Aoki and London-based trendsetter LAWRENT on their colossal track ‘Bloodtype’, out today via Warner Music.

The single is a feisty, sensual number, primed for peaktime hours and packed dancefloors filled with sweaty, hyperactive bodies. It features a fiery melody and supercharged bassline, underscored by a sassy vocal which utters the catchy phrase; “I’m gonna keep you up all night, baby you’re just my bloodtype”. ‘Bloodtype’ shows off each artist’s strengths, from LAWRENT’s formidable sound design, to Robin’s innovative creative approach, and Steve’s unfiltered energy, culminating in a whirlwind of dark, sonic alchemy.

The track has already done the rounds in Robin Schulz‘s festival sets at Tomorrowland, Electric Love and Parookaville, as well as his groundbreaking residency at Pacha in Ibiza. Although Robin and Steve have been friends for many years, they’ve never actually worked on music together, so this is undoubtedly a historical moment for both of them.

The release of ‘Bloodtype’ coincides with the second half of Robin’s iconic Pacha Ibiza residency, where he’s invited the likes of Mistajam, Shouse and Icona Pop to join him at the legendary venue. The single is also accompanied by a surreal, cyberpunk-inspired animated visualizer out now on YouTube.

