Hï Ibiza announces lineup for 2025 closing party

August 1, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Hï Ibiza / Hï Ibiza Facebook

Mark your calendars! On Saturday, 11 October, Hï Ibiza signs off the season in remarkable style with its 2025 closing party.

The night will be stacked with talent and infectious energy across the club, which was voted the World’s #1 Club for four consecutive years in the DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs poll. The lineup includes a stellar roster of artists across the House and Techno arenas, such as Eli Brown, TSHA, Jamie Jones, Indira Paganotto, Joseph Capriati, Patrick Mason as well as Lilly Palmer

The Theatre will include a powerhouse lineup featuring Jamie Jones, TSHA, Adam Ten & Mita Gami, Rossi, Kilimanjaro and more. While the club will feature a grittier energy courtesy of  Natalia Roth, Patrick Mason and Lilly Palmer.

The closing celebration is part of a three-venue event titled The Trilogy, which kicks off at Ushuaïa Ibiza, moves to Hï Ibiza, and then wraps up with a marathon session at Ibiza’s newest hotspot [UNVRS].

Hï Ibiza 2025 closing party lineup

Follow Hï Ibiza:

X – Instagram – TikTok – Facebook

