Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Tomorrowland unveils first wave of headliners for Terra Solis Dubai 
We Belong Here unveils lineup for Central Park edition with Porter Robinson, Nora En Pure & More!
Jeff Mills to host Star Chronicle residency in Detroit 

We Belong Here unveils lineup for Central Park edition with Porter Robinson, Nora En Pure & More!

August 14, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Image credit: annam w via Pexels

After an amazing debut in Central Park last year, We Belong Here will make its return to the iconic location this October.

We Belong Here dropped a top tier lineup for the Central Park edition, featuring headliners Porter Robinson, Nora En Pure and Lane 8. Taking place from 10 – 12 October, this year promises to not only be a musical feast, but includes delicious culinary options from Smorgasburg too.

The rest of the lineup is equally as tantalising, with the likes of Wax Motif, Klingande, Sasha Atlas, VNSSA and Neil Frances on the bill.

Advertisement

We Belong Here: Central Park, will follow We Belong Here: Brooklyn, which takes place the previous weekend from 3-5 October at the Greenpoint Waterfront. Headliners like House luminary Carl Cox, Gordo as well as Elderbrook will ignite the stage, while Aqutie, Blu DeTiger will open.

Secure your tickets for both editions  HERE

We Belong Here Central Park Lineup

Follow We Belong Here:

WebsiteInstagramFacebook 

August 14, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Tomorrowland unveils first wave of headliners for Terra Solis Dubai 

August 13, 2025
Next Post

Jeff Mills to host Star Chronicle residency in Detroit 

August 14, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You