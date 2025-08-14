We Belong Here unveils lineup for Central Park edition with Porter Robinson, Nora En Pure & More!

We Belong Here unveils lineup for Central Park edition with Porter Robinson, Nora En Pure & More!

After an amazing debut in Central Park last year, We Belong Here will make its return to the iconic location this October.

We Belong Here dropped a top tier lineup for the Central Park edition, featuring headliners Porter Robinson, Nora En Pure and Lane 8. Taking place from 10 – 12 October, this year promises to not only be a musical feast, but includes delicious culinary options from Smorgasburg too.

The rest of the lineup is equally as tantalising, with the likes of Wax Motif, Klingande, Sasha Atlas, VNSSA and Neil Frances on the bill.

We Belong Here: Central Park, will follow We Belong Here: Brooklyn, which takes place the previous weekend from 3-5 October at the Greenpoint Waterfront. Headliners like House luminary Carl Cox, Gordo as well as Elderbrook will ignite the stage, while Aqutie, Blu DeTiger will open.

Secure your tickets for both editions

