HD-4884 makes a triumphant comeback with ‘Fleur à la Mort’ featuring Crywolf

August 19, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
‘Fleur à la Mort’ Artwork / Courtesy PR

HD-4884 has made a bold return with a brooding, slow burn number titled ‘Fleur à la Mort’. The single is HD-4884’s first official release since 2022, when a life-altering incident left the artist bedridden.

Now, with ‘Fleur à la Mort’ the enigmatic artist has made a spectacular comeback and statement with ‘Fleur à la Mort’, which features the sublime vocals of Crywolf, who is also known for his work with ILLENIUM, AWAY and BloodyBeet Roots.

The name of the track directly translates to “Flower of Death”, which echoes the theme of HD4884’s series titled Life, Death & Birth which explores grief, heartbreak and healing. 

Stream ‘Fleur à la Mort’ below:

 

‘Fleur à la Mort’ is a hauntingly beautiful offering, drenched in emotion and vulnerability. The single merges orchestral design with dance and bass influences, and is sure to ensnare fans of REZZ, KOAN Sound and Billain.

HD-4884 performed and recorded most of the instruments live, which exacerbates the drama and visceral impact of the track. This, combined with Crywolf’s striking vocals and lyrics culminates into a track which feels ritualistic and deeply cathartic. 

Speaking on the track, HD-4884 shared; “The world felt right for this track, unapologetically raw, and let the emotion lead with honesty.” 

‘Fleur à la Mort’ is a victorious return for HD-4884, and marks the beginning of a transformational new chapter in HD-4884’s career.

Watch the visualizer below:

 

Follow HD-4884:

SpotifyInstagramSoundCloud 

 

August 19, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

